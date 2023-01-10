Nhập mô President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (right) meets policy beneficiaries in Kien Giang province. (Photo: VNA)

Kien Giang (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on January 10 visited and presented gifts to poor and disadvantaged households and Agent Orange/Dioxin victims in Hon Dat district of the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang on the occasion of the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.



Attending a programme organised by the provincial Red Cross Society for local poor people to celebrate Tet, the State leader hailed the local administration, Red Cross chapters at all levels and social organisations and individuals for donating Tet gifts worth over 10 billion VND (427,000 USD) for social welfare beneficiary families, poor and disadvantaged people in the province.



The programme, which is taking place from January 1-16, in response to a campaign launched by Vietnam Red Cross Society to provide Tet gift for the less fortunate, includes a variety of activities such as providing free haircuts, calligraphy, folk games as well as cultural exchanges between groups of people in society.



As many as 20,000 packages of gifts, worth between 300,000-500,000 VND each, will be presented to poor people and families of Agent Orange victims as well as those aftected by natural disasters or COVID-19 pandemic during the programme.



The same day, the president visited and presented 200 packages of Tet gifts to disadvantaged workers at Thanh Loc Industrial Zone.



He underlined that the Party and State always pay attention to poor households and people with difficult circumstances, ensuring that everyone can enjoy a happy Tet. The president asked Kien Giang province, enterprises to continue to improve the working condition and health for labourers.



He also visited and presented gifts to poor households, disadvantaged workers and Agent Orange victims in Chau Thanh district./.