Hanoi (VNA) – President Vo Van Thuong has signed a decision ratifying the Agreement on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters between Vietnam and the Czech Republic, as recently proposed by the Government.

Vietnam and the Czech Republic established diplomatic ties over seven decades ago. Their cooperative relationship has been growing stronger and fully. Currently, the Vietnamese community in the Czech Republic is recognised as the 14th ethnic minority group in the country.



The Czech Republic inherited the agreement on mutual legal assistance in civil and criminal matters that the Czech-Slovakia and Vietnam signed in 1982, which provides a legal framework to deal with requests for legal assistance in criminal matters over the past years.



The ratification of the new agreement aims to meet new requirements that arise in reality. It also aligns with Vietnam's foreign policy of active and proactive integration into the world in a comprehensive manner in its capacity as a responsible member of the international community. It is a testament to Vietnam's delivery on international commitments in the field of criminal justice and its efforts to prevent and combat crimes./.