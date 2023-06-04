Politics Top legislator offers sympathy to India over rail accident National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on June 4 sent a message of sympathy to India over the loss of lives in the railway accident in Odisha on June 2.

Politics PM chairs welcome ceremony for Australian counterpart Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired a welcome ceremony on June 4 morning for his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese, who is paying an official visit to Vietnam on June 3-4.

Politics Vietnamese leaders send condolences to India over deadly train crash President Vo Van Thuong on June 3 sent a message of condolences to his Indian counterpart Droupadi Murmu over the deadly train crash which left many people dead and injured in India’s Odisha state a day earlier.

Videos Australian PM savors Vietnamese foods, brewed beer Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese arrived in Hanoi on June 3 for an official visit to Vietnam. During the first day of his visit, the Australian leader spent time visiting the capital city of Hanoi and enjoying local food and drink.