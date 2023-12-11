Politics Vietnam always supports Cambodia’s development: Party chief Vietnam always supports Cambodia’s national construction and development process, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Nguyen Phu Trong told Prime Minister and Vice President of the ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP) Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet at a reception in Hanoi on December 11.

Politics Vietnam, India launch joint military exercise for UN peacekeeping operations The Vietnamese and Indian defence ministries launched a joint military exercise for United Nations peacekeeping operations called VINBAX 2023 in Hanoi on December 11.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on December 11 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnamese, Chinese border localities bolster cooperation A delegation of Qushui town, Jiangcheng county (Yunnan province of China) is paying a visit to Muong Nhe district in the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien.