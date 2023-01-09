Politics Meeting reviews Vietnam’s participation in ASEAN in 2022 The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), the national coordinating agency for ASEAN, chaired an inter-sectoral meeting in Hanoi on January 9 to review ASEAN cooperation and Vietnam’s participation in the bloc’s activities in 2022, and set up orientations for this year.

Politics Central Steering Committee for Judicial Reform holds third meeting President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, head of the Central Steering Committee for Judicial Reform, chaired the committee’s third meeting in Hanoi on January 9 to review the 2022 performance and set focal tasks for 2023.

Politics PM Pham Minh Chinh to pay official visit to Laos Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will pay an official visit to Laos and co-chair the 45th meeting of the Vietnam-Laos Inter-governmental Committee from January 11-12.

Politics HCM City gathering marks 44th anniversary of January 7 victory The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) held a gathering on January 9 in celebration of 44 years since the victory of the fight to defend the southwestern border and, together with the Cambodian army and people, defeat the Pol Pot genocidal regime (January 7, 1979).