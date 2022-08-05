He said trade promotion should be intensified to facilitate the access of the two countries’ products to each other's markets.Vietnam hoped that Saudi Arabia will soon remove the ban on importing aquatic products, President Phuc said, pledging to facilitate operations of Saudi Arabia investors in the country.He also urged the two sides to review and accelerate the negotiations and signing of cooperation documents, especially agreements on investment promotion and protection and crime combat, and improve the efficiency of cooperation mechanisms like the joint committee and political consultation.The ambassador noted positive developments of the bilateral cooperation in economy and trade, and promised to make every effort to forge the relations between the two countries.At a meeting with Ambassador of Belgium Karl Hendrik Margareta Van Den Bossche, President Phuc emphasised that Vietnam attaches importance to its relations with Belgium as well as cooperation with the European Union (EU) and its member countries.

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Ambassador of Belgium Karl Hendrik Margareta Van Den Bossche (Photo: VNA)

The President suggested Belgium create favourable conditions for Vietnamese agricultural products to enter the country and the retail system in Europe, and urged the Belgian parliament to soon ratify the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) and the European Commission (EC) to remove its “yellow card” warning against Vietnamese seafood.The two countries should enhance cooperation in green agriculture, renewable energy, digital economy, green economy and personnel training, he continued.Belgium is Vietnam’s sixth largest importer in Europe with two-way trade hitting 4.3 billion USD last year, up 54% year-on-year, and Belgium’s foreign direct investment (FDI) standing at 1.1 billion USD, President Phuc said, asking the ambassador to pay heed to boosting the trade ties.For his part, the ambassador said Belgium wants to closely cooperate with Vietnam in education-training, saying the sharing of experience in wind power and green agriculture would help Vietnam achieve the target of net zero carbon emissions by 2050.With its advantages in seaports, Belgium expects to cooperate with Vietnam to help Vietnamese goods further penetrate into the European market, he said.The diplomat noted his hope for cooperation opportunities in health care and pharmacy, and promised to foster the bilateral collaboration across fields./.