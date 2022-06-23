President receives outgoing Ambassadors of Saudi Arabia, Israel, Azerbaijan
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) receives Saudi Arabian Ambassador Saud F.M AlSuwelim (Photo: VNA)
Receiving Saudi Arabian Ambassador Saud F.M AlSuwelim, the leader spoke highly of his guest's contributions to strengthening the two countries’ friendship and multifaceted cooperation for the past over three years.
He thanked the Saudi Arabian Government for assisting Vietnam in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and in improving the life of people in disadvantageous areas.
The President also suggested the two sides continue promoting all-level delegation exchanges, facilitating each other’s export, increasing the efficiency of existing cooperation mechanisms, and strengthening ties in the fields of tourism, culture, education and training, and labour.
Ambassador Saud F.M AlSuwelim said that Saudi Arabia is currently implementing a support package for developing countries, including Vietnam, and has assisted the construction of infrastructure in the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai.
A lot of Saudi Arabian companies want to do business in Vietnam and hope for early reconnection after the pandemic is controlled.
As two countries always help each other in the international arena, he expressed his wish that Vietnam will support his nation in its candidacy to host the 2030 World Expo.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc receives Israeli Ambassador Nadav Eshcar (Photo: VNA)Welcoming Israeli Ambassador Nadav Eshcar, the Vietnamese President said that during his working tenure in Vietnam, the two nations’ multifaceted cooperation has seen important development steps. Notably, two-way trade hit 1.88 billion USD last year, up nearly 80% compared to that in 2017.
As the two sides will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties next year, he asked their agencies to have plans to organise specific programmes and events. He also urged both sides to speed up negotiations on their free trade agreement (FTA) and another on labour cooperation, and intensify collaboration in science and technology.
For his part, the Israeli Ambassador showed his delight that negotiations on the Vietnam-Israel FTA are in the final stage.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc welcomes Azerbaijani Ambassador Anar Lachin oglu Imanov (Photo: VNA)During his meeting with Azerbaijani Ambassador Anar Lachin oglu Imanov, President Phuc appreciated the diplomat's contributions to the two countries’ ties over the past nine years.
Vietnam always attaches importance to its traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Azerbaijan, he affirmed, proposing both sides step up the exchange of all-level delegations to enhance mutual understanding.
Anar Lachin Oglu Imanov said the bilateral relations are developing well in various aspects.
More than 5,000 Vietnamese people living in Azerbaijan are bridges promoting the bilateral ties in the coming time, he added./.