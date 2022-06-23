Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on June 23 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency June 23.

Politics Party chief meets voters in Hanoi Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and National Assembly (NA) deputies of Hanoi met voters in Ba Dinh, Dong Da and Hai Ba Trung districts on June 23 to inform them of the outcomes of the 15th NA’s third session and gather their opinions and requests.

Politics Belarus wishes to build strategic partnership with Vietnam: Ambassador Belarus views Vietnam as a priority partner in Asia and wishes to develop a strategic partnership with the Southeast Asian country, according to the Belarusian Ambassador to Vietnam Vladimir Borovikov.

Politics Large room for Vietnam, Germany to boost cooperation: parliamentarian Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Vu Quang Minh on June 22 had a working session with Parliamentarian Andreas Scheuer, President of the Asian Bridge Initiative programme, on prospects for strengthening cooperation between Vietnam and the European Union (EU) in general, and Germany in particular.