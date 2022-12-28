Politics Vietnamese, Lao localities strengthen ties Senior officials of central Quang Tri province and Laos’ Savannakhet and Salavan provinces held talks in the Vietnamese locality’s Dong Ha city on December 27, during which they signed cooperation agreements in various fields for 2023-2025.

Politics Politburo, Secretariat impose disciplinary measures on some officials, Party members The Politburo has decided to give stern criticism of Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and demand him to make serious self-criticism, learn from lessons and promptly direct remedy for violations and mistakes at the Foreign Ministry and report to the Politburo.