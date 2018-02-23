President Tran Dai Quang (R) and Mozambican Ambassador to Vietnam Gamiliel Sepul Veda Joao Munguambe (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam considers Mozambique a loyal friend and priority partner in Africa, President Tran Dai Quang told outgoing Mozambican Ambassador to Vietnam Gamiliel Sepul Veda Joao Munguambe during a reception in Hanoi on February 23.



The Vietnamese leader lauded the ambassador’s contributions to bilateral ties during his tenure, saying that both sides exchanged more than 30 delegations at all levels and carried out a number of successful projects such as Viettel’s telecom joint-venture in Mozambique and a 2 million USD project on joint research on food crops.



He wished that the two countries would effectively build on the past achievements to extend ties to farm produce processing, transport, mining and education.



The host expressed his desire that the ambassador, with his wealth of diplomatic experience and knowledge about Vietnam, would continue introducing business opportunities in Vietnam, thus contributing to boosting ties between Vietnam and African countries in general and with Mozambique in particular.



He affirmed that Vietnamese ministries, agencies and localities will continue assisting the Mozambican embassy in promoting bilateral ties and creating favourable conditions for the new ambassador to fulfill assigned tasks.



Munguambe, for his part, expressed his honour to be the first Mozambican Ambassador when the African country opened the embassy in Vietnam in 2012.



He noted that potentials of the two nations remain huge and there are many opportunities to further raise two-way trade.-VNA