Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on November 3 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam, Australia exchange experience to promote women’s participation in UN peacekeeping operation Women’s participation in peacekeeping operations was the main focus of a conference jointly held by the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations under the Ministry of National Defence and the Defence Attaché Office of the Australian Embassy in Hanoi on November 3.

Politics Seminar seeks to better digital diplomacy The Ministry of Foreign Affairs held a seminar discussing issues related to and recommendations for the implementation of digital diplomacy in Vietnam on November 2.