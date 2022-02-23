President Phuc spoke highly of the guest’s efforts to help enhance the Vietnam - US relations, especially since the countries normalised their ties.

He also applauded the significant outcomes of the recent visits to Vietnam by US leaders, especially the trip by Vice President Kamala Harris in August 2021.

Kerry, for his part, stressed that the Vietnam - US comprehensive partnership has become increasingly substantive and fruitful since there remains much room for their cooperation, including in climate change response.

He added the US can help Vietnam during the transition to clean energy, especially solar energy, and that it has many ideas, financial sources, and manpower to help the Southeast Asian nation with the climate change issue.

Appreciating Kerry’s opinions, President Phuc added that Vietnam welcomes the US’ increased cooperation in Asia-Pacific, thereby contributing more to regional peace, stability, cooperation, and development./.

