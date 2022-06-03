President Nguyen Xuan Phuc at the meeting (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – President



The State leader took the occasion to commend experts and researchers in the field who have made significant contributions to historical sciences’ development and to the nation’s construction and protection cause.



He asked ministries and agencies to discuss and find the best solutions to deal with current debates relating to history teaching, paying attention to the role and position of the subject.



The President stated that Vietnam does not socialise the research, teaching and learning of history like other natural sciences or economics, which have social needs and economic opportunities.



He requested the State offer various support to ensure the efficiency of and create a good incentive mechanism for these works. President Phuc suggested financial assistance via orders of research projects, support for teachers, and subsidies for students in the field, among others.

Considering 5 billion VND (215,000 USD) of the nation’s historical development fund too small compared to the requirements of the task, the President asked the Government and localities to mobilise donations to secure more funding.



President Phuc said he hopes the VAHS will become a credible research institute in the region and in the world and build strong research teams for national and regional studies.



He also recommended the association to pay attention to foster the next generation of researchers and honour those with significant contributions./.

VNA