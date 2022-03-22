Politics HCM City leader receives OIF Secretary-General Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai has proposed the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) to help local firms access markets of the organisation’s member countries, and step up cooperation with member businesses in agro-product processing, renewable energy and green growth, among others.

Politics Vietnam proposes five measures to achieve net-zero targets at 144th IPU Vietnam presented five proposals to promote parliaments' actions to achieve net zero targets at the plenary meeting of the 144th General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU-144) in Bali, Indonesia, on March 22.

Politics Vietnam-Japan relationship at its best ever: Party official The relationship between Vietnam and Japan is at its best ever and the two countries have substantial potential and opportunities to expand and deepen their friendship and mutual trust, a Vietnamese Party official has said.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on March 22 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on March 22.