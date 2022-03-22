President requires poularising task of building law-governed state
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has urged stronger communication activities to raise Party members and people’s awareness about the task of building a law-governed state.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (centre) speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has urged stronger communication activities to raise Party members and people’s awareness about the task of building a law-governed state.
He made the instruction at a meeting on March 22 with scientists and experts involved in the building of a project on a strategy for the building and perfection of a law-governed socialist State to 2030 with orientations to 2045.
The meeting took place after the success of three national workshops on issues related to the project
The President, who leads the steering committee for the project, hailed the research work done so far, which he said has clarified core and essential matters in the building and perfection of a law-governed socialist State.
He required the scientists and experts to keep strictly to the set principles and directions while accelerating the pace of the project./.