Politics Japan wants to enhance comprehensive cooperation with central localities The Japanese government wants to promote comprehensive cooperation with Da Nang and central localities in Vietnam, Japanese Consul General Yakabe Yoshinori in Da Nang has affirmed.

Politics Inspection Commission discusses disciplinary measures against violating organisations, individuals The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission considered disciplinary measures against Party organisations and members for wrongdoings during its 17th session in Hanoi on July 13 and 14.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on July 15 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on July 15.

Politics Vice President appreciates WHO's assistance for health sector's development Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan received Regional Director of the World Health Organisation (WHO) for the Western Pacific Takeshi Kasai in Hanoi on July 15.