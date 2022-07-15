President requires thorough summary of 10-year implementation of Fatherland protection strategy
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 15 chaired the second meeting of the steering committee for building a project reviewing the resolution of the 11th-tenure Party Central Committee’s 8th session on the Fatherland safeguarding strategy.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – 

The resolution, issued on October 25, 2013, is of great significance, providing new guidelines and ways of thinking, and is a breakthrough in the Party's leadership for the task of protecting the Fatherland in the new situation.
The resolution, issued on October 25, 2013, is of great significance, providing new guidelines and ways of thinking, and is a breakthrough in the Party's leadership for the task of protecting the Fatherland in the new situation.
To summarise 10 years of implementing the resolution in 2023, the steering committee, headed by President Phuc, has directed the implementation of multiple tasks such as issuing guidance on the summarisation of the resolution for ministries, sectors and localities, and organising a national conference on the conclusion of the 10-year implementation. In the coming time, the steering committee is scheduled to hold several big symposiums to collect ideas for the development of the project.
Speaking at the event, President Phuc stressed the need to pay attention to assessing the implementation of major tasks mentioned in the resolution, including Party building and protection, the building of a socialist rule-of-law state, economic development associated with ensuring national defence and security, solutions to social problems, and the building of a progressive Vietnamese culture imbued with national identity.
It is also necessary to focus on consolidating and promoting the strength of the great national unity bloc, consolidating the all-people national defence and people's security, and building strong people's armed forces with high combat readiness.
The State leader also required the specification of shortcomings and limitations including subjective and objective causes for them, threats to and the objectives of Fatherland defence in the next 10 years so as to propose specific guidelines and solutions./.