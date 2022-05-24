Politics Former Prime Minister presented with 55-year Party membership badge Former Politburo member and former Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung was conferred with a 55-year Party membership badge at a ceremony in Hanoi on May 24.

Politics Vietnam, China exchange experience in trade union activities The Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) and the All-China Federation of Trade Unions (ACFTU) on May 24 shared their operational experience and agreed to step up their exchanges.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on May 24 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on May 24.

Politics Various Party members in HCM City disciplined The Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Inspection Board has disciplined seven Party members for their involvement in four cases monitored by the Central Steering Committee for Corruption and Negative Phenomena Prevention and Control.