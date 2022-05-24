President reviews progress of project on law-governed state building
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc had a working session on May 24 with the standing members of the group in charge of drafting a project on building a strategy for building a law-governed socialist state to 2030 with orientation to 2045, to inspect the progress of the project.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc had a working session on May 24 with the standing members of the group in charge of drafting a project on building a strategy for building a law-governed socialist state to 2030 with orientation to 2045, to inspect the progress of the project.
Head of the project drafting group and deputy head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs Nguyen Thanh Hai reported that from May 12 to 19 this year, six seminars were held to discuss new and important yet contentious matters that arose during the drafting process.
The seminars drew the participation of over 180 experts, scientists, officials and delegates from relevant agencies and organisations.
Hai said the project drafting group has studied the opinions and feedback collected at the seminars with a view to further perfecting the project, in order to submit it to the Central Steering Committee for Judicial Reforms at the second session slated for the end of May.
President Phuc, who is head of the Central Steering Committee for Judicial Reforms, instructed that the drafting group focus on clarifying the key points of the project, define more clearly targets, tasks and directions from now to 2030 and from 2030 to 2045.
He said the project should affirm the leadership of the Party, the socialist orientation and the mastery role of the people in the building and perfection of the law-governed socialist Vietnam.
He also suggested that communication work on the project should be intensified to create consensus on the significance of the project to the political system and society as a whole./.