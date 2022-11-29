Hanoi (VNA) – On the occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People (November 29), President Nguyen Xuan Phuc sent greetings to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on November 29.



The President also extended greetings to Chair of the UN Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People Cheikh Niang, and President of the State of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas on the occasion./.





VNA