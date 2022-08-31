Politics ☀️ Morning digest on August 31 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Foreign diplomats congratulate Vietnam on National Day Lao Deputy Ambassador to Russia Vongvilay Thiphalangsy has offered his best wishes to the Party, State and people of Vietnam during his visit to the Vietnamese embassy in the country on the occasion of the 77th National Day of Vietnam (September 2).

Politics Foreign minister hosts visiting Cuban diplomat Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son hosted a reception in Hanoi on August 30 for Cuba’s First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Gerardo Peñalver Portal who is on an official visit to Vietnam for the seventh political consultation between the two foreign ministries.

Politics President welcomes international delegates to VRC’s National Congress President Nguyen Xuan Phuc welcomed Secretary General of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) Jagannath Chapagain and international delegates to the 11th National Congress of the Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRC) during a reception in Hanoi on August 30.