Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong was one of 100 heads of state who attended the coronation ceremony at the invitation of the UK Royal Family.

Earlier, President Vo Van Thuong met with King Charles III.

President Thuong warmly congratulated the King, British Royal Family and people. He expressed his hope that the King and Royal Family will continue to actively support multifaceted cooperation between the two countries.

King Charles III affirmed that the British Royal Family and the King personally always pay attention to and support the renovation and development of Vietnam as well as the Vietnam - UK strategic partnership.

At a meeting with the UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister said that the potential for cooperation between the two countries is very huge and wished to expand cooperation with Vietnam in various fields./.

VNA