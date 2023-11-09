President Vo Van Thuong (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – President Vo Van Thuong and his wife will lead a high-level delegation from Vietnam to attend the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Week in San Francisco, the US and engage in bilateral activities in the country from November 14-17.

The trip is made at the invitation of US President Joe Biden, announced the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on November 9./.