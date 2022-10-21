At the talks between President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres. (Photo:VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc held talks with visiting United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, following the welcome ceremony for the UN chief on October 21.



The Vietnamese President said the visit holds significance as it takes place at a time when Vietnam is celebrating the 45th anniversary of its UN membership.



He expressed his sincere thanks to the UN – a trustworthy partner that supported Vietnam in national reconstruction in the past as well as its current renewal and global integration. He also thanked the UN Secretary-General for supporting cooperation between Vietnam and the UN.



Highlighting Vietnam’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification of relations, actively and proactive integration into the global economy, he said Vietnam strongly commits to multilateralism and supports the UN’s central role in global governance, coordinating multilateral efforts and addressing common challenges.



Vietnam is ready to do its best for the UN’s common work and for peace, security and sustainable development in the world, he said.



On specific cooperation areas, the President suggested the UN continue assisting Vietnam in coping with COVID-19, building policies to mobilise international resources for long-term recovery in a green, sustainable and more resilient manner, thus effectively fulfilling the UN Sustainable Development Goals and building a rule-of-law State.



As Vietnam is actively delivering on its commitment to net zero emissions by 2050, he also sought the UN’s support in the process.



Guterres, for his part, said he is glad to visit Vietnam for the first time in his capacity as UN Secretary-General.



He believed that Vietnam will continue effectively carrying out people-centred policies to stabilise its macro-economy, protect the environment and cope with climate change, becoming a successful model for other countries to follow.



He spoke highly of Vietnam’s outstanding contributions to the UN’s common work in all pillars, including fulfilling its role as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the 2020-2021 tenure and deploying forces to the UN peacekeeping missions.



The UN will continue supporting Vietnam’s development priorities, he said, expecting that Vietnam will further uphold its role and position in the UN, contributing to dealing with global issues.



The guest also expressed support for Vietnam to host international conferences and events regarding seas and oceans in the near future.



On regional and global issues, both sides agreed on a need to continue strengthening multilateralism, with the UN playing a central role; uphold the observance of international law, the spirit of solidarity and cooperation amid uncertain political and security situation in the region and the world.



They vowed to reinforce the UN-ASEAN cooperation and promote ASEAN’s role in addressing regional issues, back ASEAN's and relevant countries’ efforts to help Myanmar stabilise its situation; maintain peace, stability, security, maritime and aviation safety and freedom in the East Sea; and peacefully settle disputes in line with international law, including the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea./.