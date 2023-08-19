President Vo Van Thuong talks to leaders and people of Vinh Te commune (Photo: VNA)

President Vo Van Thuong (C) presents gifts to policy beneficiaries in An Giang (Photo: VNA)

– President Vo Van Thuong visited Vinh Te advanced new-style rural commune in Chau Doc city in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang on August 19.Meeting villagers, Thuong stressed that agriculture, farmers and rural areas are strategic issues in the guidelines and policies of the Party and State, and always receive due attention in every period of the revolution.He spoke highly of locals’ efforts in the new-style rural area building, as from a purely agricultural commune with a low starting point, the commune has now achieved many important results.People's lives are being improved through actively innovating production and husbandry methods, and many production models applying modern science and technology have been used and proved effective.As a border commune with many potential risks in terms of security and social order and safety, but thanks to the good coordination of functional forces and the active participation of locals, Vinh Te has maintained political security and social order, creating a favourable and safe environment for its people.The State leader asked local authorities and people to maintain the achievements and pay more attention the Party building and rectification.The President visited and presented gifts to Tran Trong Hieu, head of the Chinese Mutual Aid Association in Chau Doc city, and several policy beneficiaries in An Giang./.