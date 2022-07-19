President visits garment production factory in Hai Phong
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 19 visited Sao Mai Trading Company Ltd.’s garment plant in Hai Phong’s Vinh Bao district as part of his working trip to the northern port city.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (2nd from right) at the factory. (Photo: VNA)
The State leader visited its facilities, talked to its workers, and and then visited a kindergarten currently caring for 200 children of the workers.
President Phuc commended the company’s effective production and business activities, job creation, safe working environment, and system of kindergartens for its workers’ children.
He wanted it to further apply advanced textile-garment technologies for sustainable green growth as well as better productivity and product quality.
The President suggested Sao Mai continue its production linkages with domestic enterprises that produce raw materials; expand its markets and scale of production and business; and improve operational efficiency, in order to contribute more to the development of the Vietnamese textile-garment sector and Hai Phong.
More attention should be paid to work safety, and to workers’ income and living standards, President Phuc added.
Established in 2005, the company now owns five factories in Hai Phong city, and Hai Duong, and Nam Dinh provinces, while having shares in more than 20 other plants across the nation.
It annually makes some 12 million products, which are consumed in Vietnam and exported to the US, Japan, and Canada. Last year, its revenue exceeded 500 billion VND (21.35 million USD). The company is creating jobs for more than 1,000 employees in Hai Phong./.