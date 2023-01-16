President Nguyen Xuan Phuc visits Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc visited and extended Tet (Lunar New Year) wishes to Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang, Supreme Patriarch of the Patronage Council of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) in Ho Chi Minh City on January 16.



President Phuc congratulated Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang on being promoted as Supreme Patriarch at the ninth National Buddhist Congress for the 2022-2027 tenure.



The Vietnamese Party and State always respects and ensures freedom of religion and belief for its citizens, creates favourable conditions for religious dignitaries and followers, including the VBS, to practise religion and fulfill their duties to the nation, he said.



He wished that under the guidance of the Most Venerable, the Buddhist dignitaries and followers at home and abroad would continue upholding the tradition of patriotism in partnership with the nation.

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (L) and Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang (Photo: VNA)



Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang thanked the Party, State and authorities at all levels for creating favourable conditons for the VBS’s activities, particularly holding the ninth National Buddhist Congress for the 2022-2027 tenure and three editions of the United Nations Day of Vesak.



He also wished to receive further support for the Buddhist community to join hands with people nationwide for national development./.