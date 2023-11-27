President Vo Van Thuong pays official visit to Japan
Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong is paying an official visit to Japan from November 27-30. On November 27, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida hosted a welcome ceremony for the Vietnamese State leader in Tokyo. After the welcome ceremony, the two leaders held talks.
VNA
Official welcome ceremony held for Vietnamese President in Tokyo
Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio and his spouse hosted an official welcome ceremony in Tokyo on late November 27 afternoon (local time) for President Vo Van Thuong, his spouse, and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam, who are paying an official visit to the East Asian country.
