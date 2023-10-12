President Vo Van Thuong to attend 3rd Belt and Road Forum in Beijing
President Vo Van Thuong (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – President Vo Van Thuong will lead a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation to attend the 3rd Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing, China, from October 17-20, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The trip will be made at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping./.