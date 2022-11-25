Business Financial policies for socio-economic growth featured at forum Financial policies for socio-economic growth and development in the new context is the theme of the annual Vietnam Finance Forum 2022 held in the central city of Da Nang on November 25.

Business Vietnam fosters trade cooperation with Latin America The Latin American region has for years been a potential market for Vietnam, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai told the 2022 Vietnam-Latin America Trade Forum on November 25.

Business Thanh Hoa moves to develop agricultural specialties Authorities in Thanh Hoa province have been working hard to help agricultural specialties gain a foothold in the market.

Business Vietnam seeks IRRI's more support to agriculture sector Vietnamese Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan on November 24 held a working session with the Manila-based International Rice Research Institute (IRRI).