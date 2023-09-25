President Vo Van Thuong (R) and President of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernandez. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – President Vo Van Thuong has welcomed President of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernandez’s visit to Vietnam to attend a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of Cuban leader Fidel Castro’s trip to the liberated zone in Southern Vietnam.

At a reception for Hernandez in Hanoi on September 25, Thuong said this is a special occasion to review the tradition of cooperation and solidarity between the two countries and to reminisce the sentiments of Fidel Castro, the State and people of Cuba for the Vietnamese people's struggle for national liberation, construction and development.

Vietnam has consistently supported Cuba's cause of national construction and development and stayed ready to share difficulties and challenges caused by sanctions, natural disasters and the COVID-19 pandemic with Cuba, he said, adding that at many global and regional forums, Vietnam always conveyed messages calling for the end of the blockade against Cuba.

At the reception (Photo: VNA)

Thuong proposed the two countries continue working closely together to make the bilateral comprehensive cooperation increasingly practical through the effective implementation of high-level agreements and existing cooperation mechanisms, bring into full play the good results of dialogue and cooperation mechanisms, and promote parliamentary diplomacy and people-to-people exchanges.

Congratulating Cuba on successfully hosting the G77+China Summit with the Havana Declaration, which showed Cuba's positive contributions to global issues and its growing position in the international arena.

While affirming that Vietnam always exerts its utmost efforts to support and collaborate with Cuba, Thuong agreed with Hernandez’s proposals to encourage Vietnamese businesses to invest in Cuba, boost two-way trade and create favourable conditions for goods of the two nations to access each other's markets.

Hernandez, for his part, conveyed the regards of Gen. Raúl Castro Ruz and First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel to President Vo Van Thuong.

Cuba always treasures and wants to deepen the special traditional relationship and comprehensive cooperation with Vietnam, he said.

President of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernandez pays floral tribute to President Ho Chi Minh. (Photo: VNA)

The Cuban leader expressed his wish that Vietnam would continue accompanying and sharing experiences and lessons learned from its renewal process with the Cuban people.

Cuba hopes to learn from Vietnam's experiences in organising and managing small-sized enterprises and also looks forward to Vietnamese firms investing more strongly in Cuba in the coming time, he added./.