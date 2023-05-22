President Vo Van Thuong (R) and URP Chairman Dmitry Medvedev (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – President Vo Van Thuong has welcomed ongoing Vietnam visit by Chairman of the United Russia Party (URP) and Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev, saying that it affords both sides a chance to discuss orientations to Vietnam-Russia ties, including cooperation between the two Parties and States.



During a reception in Hanoi on May 22 for Medvedev, President Thuong affirmed that Vietnam consistently follows the foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, diversification and multilateralisation of ties. Vietnam always remembers the support that the former Soviet Union offered to Vietnam in its national construction and defence, values the Vietnam-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership and wishes to further develop bilateral traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership for the benefit of both countries and prosperity of both peoples.



He thanked Russia for continuing to provide annual scholarships for Vietnamese students to study in Russian educational institutions, and believed that the fourth session of the Vietnam-Russia Joint Committee on Education, Science and Technology, scheduled to be held later this year, will open up new cooperation opportunities in this field.



Medvedev affirmed that Russia attaches importance to the comprehensive strategic partnership with Vietnam.



Leaders of Russia, including the URP, pay attention to developing ties with Vietnam as one of the top priorities, he said, adding that Vietnam is an important partner of Russia in the region.



Both host and guest hailed the significant achievements in bilateral cooperation over the past years, especially in economy, trade, science, education-training, and locality-to-locality cooperation.



They vowed to continue facilitating people-to-people exchanges, especially among the young generation, and uphold the role of friendship associations between the two countries to enhance understanding and preserve the fine values of long-standing friendship with a history of nearly 75 years.



President Thuong thanked and suggested leaders of Russia and the URP continue creating favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community in Russia to settle down their lives.



On the occasion, he conveyed his regards to Russian President Vladimir Putin./.