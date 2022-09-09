Society Petrovietnam University meets ABET standards Petrovietnam University (PVU), located in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau, has been the first in Vietnam to receive accreditation from the US’ Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET) for all of its training programmes for a maximum six-year period.

Society Vietnam’s first recycled plastic-made school inaugurated A kindergarten school made of recycled plastic – the first of this kind in Vietnam, was put into operation on September 9 in Cao Son commune in Muong Khuong district of the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai.

Society National external information service award presented to French historian Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang on September 8 presented the consolation prize of the 7th National External Information Service Awards 2021 to historian Alain Ruscio, an expert on Vietnam's modern history.

Society Samsung Vietnam inaugurates Hope School in Lang Son Samsung Vietnam on September 8 cooperated with the Republic of Korea’s Food for the Hungry International (KFHI) to officially inaugurate "Samsung Hope School" in Trung Cap village, Mai Pha commune, the northern province of Lang Son on the occasion of the new school year.