President wishes children joyful Mid-Autumn Festival
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has sent a letter to Vietnamese children at home and abroad, as well a foreign children in Vietnam, expressing his best wishes to them on the occasion of the traditional Mid-Autumn Festival.
The Mid-Autumn Festival is celebrated on the 15th day of the 8th lunar month, which falls on September 10 this year.
The President said as socio-economic activities have been resumed, children now can enjoy a joyful festival with their families and friends.
However, there are still many disadvantaged children who cannot fully enjoy the festival, Phuc said, noting his belief that the group will stay optimistic and overcome difficulties.
The leader praised the students who made outstanding performance at national and international competitions as well as those who risked their lives to save others, and expressed his hope that they will carry forward the achievements.
He urged families, agencies and the entire society to take more pragmatic actions to take a better care of children during the festival, especially orphans, underprivileged children and those living in remote, border and island areas.
The children should continue to obey their grandparents, parents and teachers, and follow late President Ho Chi Minh’s teachings, Phuc said.
The Mid-Autumn Festival is celebrated on the 15th day of the 8th lunar month, which falls on September 10 this year. Many activities are held for children during the festival, including decoration of fruit trays, lantern parades, lion dances, and gift giving./.
