President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) and Chairwoman of Japan’s Health Sciences Education Co. Ltd in Vietnam Dr. Kusumi Mari (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a reception in Hanoi on January 27 for Chairwoman of Japan’s Health Sciences Education Co. Ltd in Vietnam Dr. Kusumi Mari.

Mari briefed her host on her company’s underway project in Vietnam and expressed determination to soon build a hospital equipped with the latest medical technology in the country.

Phuc, for his part, said with a population of nearly 100 million people, Vietnam needs more hospitals to offer health check-ups and treatment. He said he hopes the hospital will be soon put into operation with the transfer of technology from Japan.

According to him, Vietnam is sending many medical trainees and caregivers to Japan for work. On the back of bilateral extensive strategic partnership, Japan is now the second biggest foreign investor in Vietnam with a total investment capital of 65 billion USD. Vietnam also welcomes Japanese small- and medium-sized enterprises to the country for start-ups and technological transfer.

The two countries are also members of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, which offer high trade and investment incentives and standards for intellectual property protection, thus making it easier for the company to do business in Vietnam, he said.

Affirming that education and technological transfer cooperation are now top concerns in Vietnam, the host wished that Mari will further strive to step up the project./.