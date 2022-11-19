Politics Top Vietnamese, Cambodian legislators hold talks National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue held talks with President of the National Assembly of Cambodia Samdech Heng Samrin in Phnom Penh on November 19, following the official welcome ceremony for the Vietnamese leader.

Politics Party General Secretary meets Hanoi voters Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and a delegation of Hanoi deputies met voters of Ba Dinh, Dong Da and Hai Ba Trung districts in the capital city on November 19 to report the outcomes of the 15th National Assembly’s recently-concluded fourth session and listen to their opinions about issues of concern.

Politics President meets Hong Kong, IMF leaders on APEC meeting sidelines President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on November 19 met with Chief Executive of the Hong Kong (China) Special Administrative Region Lee Ka-chiu and Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva on the sidelines of the 29th APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Thailand.

Politics Vietnam boasts potential for digital cooperation, investment in Francophone space There is great potential for Vietnam to increase digital cooperation and investment in the Francophone space, said Ambassador Dinh Toan Thang, Permanent Representative of the President to the Permanent Council of the Francophonie (CPF) and International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF).