President wraps up Thailand visit, APEC meeting attendance
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, his spouse, and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam arrived at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on November 19, successfully concluding his official visit to Thailand and attendance in the 29th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting.
During the visit, President Phuc held talks with Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha. The two leaders witnessed the signing and exchange of cooperation documents and co-chaired a press conference. The Vietnamese President and his entourage visited a booth displaying Thai handicrafts and attended a banquet hosted by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and his spouse.
During the visit, President Phuc held talks with Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha. The two leaders witnessed the signing and exchange of cooperation documents and co-chaired a press conference. The Vietnamese President and his entourage visited a booth displaying Thai handicrafts and attended a banquet hosted by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and his spouse.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his wife had meetings with King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida, and President of the National Assembly Chuan Leekpai.
He received the Chairman of the Vietnam - Thailand Friendship Association and met with leaders of a number of leading Thai businesses and corporations investing in Vietnam such as SCG, Amata and CP. He also had a meeting with 350 typical Vietnamese and Thai enterprises attending the Opening Ceremony of Vietnamese Products Week in Thailand, and visited officials and staff of the Vietnamese embassy and consulate general as well as overseas Vietnamese in Thailand.
At the 29th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, the Vietnamese leader attended the first session, the APEC Leaders' Informal Dialogue with Guests, and the APEC Leaders' and Guests' Working Lunch.
He also attended the plenary session and a dialogue between leaders of APEC economies and members of the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC), the second session and a gala dinner hosted by the Thai Prime Minister and his spouse.
On the sidelines of the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting, President Phuc had a series of bilateral meetings with leaders of APEC member economies including China, the US, the Philippines, Singapore, the Republic of Korea, Australia, Canada, France, Chile and Peru. He also met with the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong (China) Special Administrative Region and the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF)./.