Presidential Office strengthens coordination with Supreme People’s Court, Supreme People’s Procuracy
The Presidential Office signed new regulations on its coordination with the Supreme People’s Court and the Supreme People’s Procuracy on April 14.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (middle) witnesses the signing of the coordination regulations between the Presidential Office, and the Supreme People's Court and the Supreme People's Procuracy. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) –
The new regulations replace previous regulations issued on January 11, 2012.
Addressing the signing ceremony, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc acknowledged the close coordination between the Presidential Office and the two judicial agencies, which he said contributed to the effective operation of each agency, as well as to the consultancy serving the President in performing his functions and duties as prescribed in the Constitution and assigned by the Politburo.
The President also urged for more effective coordination among the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs, the Supreme People’s Court, the Supreme People’s Procuracy, the Ministry of Public Security, the National Assembly’s Legal Committee and the Presidential Office, so as to better perform the advisory role to the President in performing his duties in judicial affairs.
He required the three agencies to evaluate the implementation of their coordination regulations annually and report to the President./.