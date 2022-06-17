Hanoi (VNA) – Chairman of the Presidential Office of Vietnam Le Khanh Hai on June 17 met with Minister, Chairwoman of the Lao Presidential Office Khemani Pholsena, who is on a working visit to Vietnam.



At the meeting, Hai informed the guest of the results Vietnam has achieved in socio-economic development. Amid COVID-19 induced difficulties facing the global economy and conflicts, the Vietnamese Government has moved to a state of "safe, flexible adaptation to and effective control of the COVID-19 pandemic", with the goal of building an independent and self-reliant economy associated with extensive economic integration. The country is rapidly recovering production and business activities, and stabilising jobs and incomes for workers. The economy in the first quarter of 2022 achieved a high growth momentum, surpassing 5 percent.



Appreciating cooperation between the two offices, he proposed the two sides continue to work more closely together with relevant ministries and sectors to effectively implement agreements and successfully organise events in celebration of the Vietnam – Laos, Laos – Vietnam Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022.



The two offices should maintain annual exchanges of delegations and organising Lao and Vietnamese language classes for officials and civil servants in order to enhance mutual understanding, he stressed.



Khemmani Pholsena said that her visit is of significance in the context of the two countries holding activities to celebrate the 60th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations and the 45th anniversary of the signing of their Treaty of Amity and Cooperation.



During this visit, the two sides will evaluate the results achieved in the implementation of their agreement signed in 2021, she said, expressing her hope to exchange and learn the Vietnamese Presidential Office's valuable experience in advising and assisting the Party and State leaders./.

VNA