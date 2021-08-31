Politics Congratulations to Malaysia on 64th National Day President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has extended his congratulations to King of Malaysia Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Ibni Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah on the 64th National Day of the country (August 31).

Politics PM’s special working group on settling obstacles facing businesses, people set up Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has signed a decision on the formation of a special working group to support him in removing difficulties facing businesses and people due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Politics Luang Prabang Governor: Laos – Vietnam ties growing The Laos – Vietnam ties keep growing and bond the two peoples together, said Secretary and Governor of Luang Prabang province Khamkhan Chanthavisouk on August 30.

Politics Vietnamese, Thai top legislators hold online talks National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue held online talks with President of the National Assembly of Thailand Chuan Leekpai on August 30.