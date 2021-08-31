President’s amnesty decision officially announced
The 2021 amnesty decision of the Vietnamese President was announced at a press conference held in Hanoi on August 31.
The press coference to announce the President's amnesty decision on August 31 (Photo: VNA)
Vice Chairman of the Presidential Office Pham Thanh Ha announced President Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s Amnesty Decision No 1535/QD-CTN, which was signed on August 30 and will take effect on September 1.
Accordingly, amnesty is granted to 3,026 prisoners who are serving jail terms, three whose sentences have been suspended, and six others with imprisonment delayed.
Among the amnesty beneficiaries, there are 21 holding foreign nationalities, 499 persons of ethnic minority groups of Vietnam, and 314 religious followers, said Deputy Minister of Public Security Maj. Gen. Le Quoc Hung, who is also a permanent member of the amnesty advisory council.
Ha noted granting amnesty is a legal institution regulated in Article 88 of the Constitution of Vietnam, and it was institutionalised in the 2018 Amnesty Law and relevant legal documents.
Granting amnesty illustrates the humanity and magnanimity tradition of the Vietnamese people, as well as the Party and State’s leniency policy towards prisoners who have shown good conduct, the official noted.
He stressed that the amnesty deliberation process consistently adheres to the principle of ensuring strictness, openness, democracy, right persons, and right conditions so that all eligible prisoners are taken into consideration./.