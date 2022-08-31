Society Seminar talks Vietnamese, South African women in leadership The Vietnam Women’s Union (VWU) and the South African Embassy in Vietnam held a seminar in Hanoi on August 30 discussing the Vietnamese and South African women in leadership and global integration.

Society Gathering marks 30th anniversary of Vietnam-Uzbekistan diplomatic ties A friendship gathering was held by Vietnam-Uzbekistan Friendship Association (VUFA) on August 30 to mark the 30th anniversary of establishment of the two countries’ diplomatic ties (1992-2022).

Society Former leaders of Binh Duong imprisoned in land-use rule violation case Former Secretary of the Party Committee of the southern province of Binh Duong Tran Van Nam and former Chairman of the province’s People’s Committee Tran Thanh Liem were sentenced to 7 years in prison each for their role in a case of violations of land management and use regulations in Binh Duong.