Politics National Assembly to pass five laws this week The National Assembly is scheduled to vote to approve a number of laws and resolutions during the last days of its sixth session from November 27-29.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest November 27 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics President arrives in Tokyo, starting official visit to Japan President Vo Van Thuong, his spouse and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam arrived at Haneda International Airport in Tokyo on November 26 evening (local time), starting their official visit to Japan at the invitation of the Japanese State.