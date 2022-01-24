Politics NA Chairman hails Ca Mau province’s achievements in 2021 Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue has commended the Party Organisation, administration and people of the southernmost province of Ca Mau for their achievements last year despite adverse impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Politics Vietnam, US should increase meetings, dialogues at high level: Deputy FM Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung on January 25 held phone talks with Kurt Campbell, Deputy Assistant to the US President and Coordinator for Indo-Pacific Affairs on the US National Security Council, and Daniel Kritenbrink, Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs.

Politics Top Vietnamese, Chinese leaders exchange Lunar New Year greetings Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and Chinese Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping exchanged their letters of Lunar New Year greetings on January 25.

Politics Vietnam, India to foster relationship The Vietnam-India Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh city wished to strengthen collaboration with the Consulate General of India in the city and the Indian Business Association in Vietnam in organising more cultural, art and people-to-people exchange programmes, Huynh Thanh Lap, chairman of the association, said on January 25.