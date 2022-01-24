President’s order on newly-adopted laws announced
The President’s Office held a press conference in Hanoi on January 24 to announce President Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s order regarding the law amending and supplementing a number of articles of nine laws adopted by the 15th National Assembly during its first extraordinary session.
At the press conference to announce the President's order. (Photo: VNA)
The laws related to the new law are: the Law on Public Investment, the Law on Public-Private Partnership, the Law on Investment, the Law on Housing, the Bidding Law, the Electricity Law, the Law on Enterprises, the Law on Special Consumption Tax, and the Law on Enforcement of Civil Judgements.
The amendment and supplementation made to a number of articles of these laws are meant to institutionalise the Party's guidelines and the State's policies on law building and to remove obstacles to production, business and social activities, especially in the context of COVID-19 prevention and control, and socio-economic recovery and development.
The new law comprises 11 articles, including nine amending and supplementing some articles of the nine laws, one on transitional provisions, and another on the enforcement.
It will take effect from March 1, 2022./.