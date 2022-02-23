Politics President’s State visit to Singapore of great significance: Ambassador President Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s State visit to Singapore from February 24-26 is of great significance, as it is the first by a head of state to Singapore since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and also the first high-level delegation exchange between the two countries since April 2018 when Phuc visited Singapore as the Prime Minister of Vietnam.

Politics President Phuc receives US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate President Nguyen Xuan Phuc received US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry in Hanoi on February 23, asking his guest to work for continued support of the US Government for Vietnam in this important regard.

Politics Conservative Party backs Vietnam-UK ties promotion: Chairman The Conservative Party always supports the British Government to promote relations with Vietnam and other countries and trading partners in East Asia and Southeast Asia, Co-Chair Oliver Dowden has affirmed.