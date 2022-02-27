President’s Singapore visit helps realise foreign relations policy: official
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (L) and his Singaporean host Halimah Yacob at their meeting on February 25 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The 3-day state visit that concluded on February 26 by President Nguyen Xuan Phuc to Singapore is a fine success that helps realise the policy of foreign relations set by the 13th National Party Congress of prioritising the comprehensive development of relations with neighbouring countries and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency on the outcomes of the visit, Deputy Foreign Minister To Anh Dung also affirmed the trip helps push up Vietnam’s strategic partnership with Singapore, consolidate international partners and friends and people’s trust on the advocates, policies and development future of Vietnam; and create trust from and encouragement to Singaporean firms to do long-term business and to broaden their investment in Vietnam.
Prominent among the outcomes of the visit are that the two sides agreed on major directions to further deepen bilateral relations and cooperation in all fields; it contributes greatly to the attraction of resources to the economic recovery; it affirms that Vietnam and Singapore are trustable strategic partners in various regional and international issues of mutual concern; and it manifests the Party and State’s attention to the community of the Vietnamese origin in Singapore in particular and in foreign countries in general, Dung highlighted.
On how to realise the outcomes of the visit, the official said efforts should be focused on the preparations for the holding of the activities to mark the 50th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic relations and the 10 anniversary of the bilateral strategic partnership; the coordination with Singaporean partners in accelerating the effective implementation of the agreements signed during the visit; and the active creation of favourable conditions and environment for attracting investment and trade from Singapore.
The Foreign Ministry will make preparations to provide a good service for the exchanges of high-level visits between the two countries and join hands with relevant ministries, authorities, localities and firms in cooperating with Singapore, Deputy Minister Dung stressed./.