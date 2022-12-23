Politics Young parliamentarians of Vietnam, Laos reinforce cooperation Young National Assembly (NA) deputies of Vietnam and Laos held talks in Vientiane on December 23 as part of the two countries’ Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on December 23 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics State leader receives Indonesia - Vietnam Friendship Association President President Nguyen Xuan Phuc received Budiarsa Sastrawinata, President of the Indonesia - Vietnam Friendship Association, on December 23, within the framework of his State visit to Indonesia.

Politics Association celebrates 30th anniversary of Vietnam-Belarus ties A get-together, organised by the Vietnam-Belarus Friendship Association, took place in Hanoi on December 22 to mark the 30th anniversary of the countries’ diplomatic relations (1992-2022) and 65 years since the late President Ho Chi Minh’s visit to Minsk (1957-2022).