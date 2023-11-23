Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The upcoming official visit to Japan by President Vo Van Thuong, his spouse and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam from November 27-30 will contribute to further deepening political, diplomatic, economic, trade and investment relations between the two countries, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang has said.

At the ministry’s regular press conference in Hanoi on November 23, Hang said the visit will take place at an important time in the bilateral relationship as the two countries are holding various activities throughout the year to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties. The trip will be an extremely important event in a series of celebration activities this year.

The visit will also further enhance cooperation in new fields such as green transition, innovation and digital transformation, she said, adding that it will strengthen the relationship between the two countries to serve the interests of their people for the sake of peace, cooperation, development and prosperity in the region and the world as well.

The spokeswoman further said that as part of the visit, President Thuong is scheduled to hold talks with Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio; and meet with the Emperor and Empress, and high-ranking Japanese leaders. He will also deliver a speech at the National Diet of Japan, and attend a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties and other important activities./.