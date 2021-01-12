Politics Greater efforts needed to firmly protect sea and islands sovereignty: Official Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh has asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) to keep a close watch on, and resolutely and persistently fight to firmly protect Vietnam’s sea and islands sovereignty and legitimate interests in the East Sea.

Politics Top leader congratulates newly-elected General Secretary of Workers' Party of Korea General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President Nguyen Phu Trong has sent a message of congratulations to newly-elected General Secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea Kim Jong Un. ​

Politics NA Standing Committee opens 52nd sitting The National Assembly (NA)’s Standing Committee convened the 52nd session on November 11 under the chair of NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.

Politics Armed forces hold rehearsal ahead of 13th National Party Congress Relevant forces have embarked on the task of ensuring security and safety for the upcoming 13th National Party Congress which is scheduled to be held from January 25 to February 2 in Hanoi.