Press centre for 13th National Party Congress to open on January 22
A press centre for the 13th National Party Congress is to be opened at the National Convention Centre in Hanoi on January 22.
Vo Van Thuong, Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education, speaks at the meeting of the press centre’s organising board on January 12 (Photo: VNA)
At a meeting on January 12, Vo Van Thuong, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, and Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education, asked the press centre’s organising board to provide the best possible conditions for domestic and foreign media to cover the congress, slated for January 25 to February 2.
As this is the first time there will be foreign reporters registering to cover a national Party congress online, he especially requested that technical conditions be ensured for their activities.
He also told domestic press agencies to continue reporting on preparations for and people’s opinions on the once-in-five-years national event while increasing both information quality and quantity so as to contribute to its success.
A press conference on the congress is set for January 22, following the opening ceremony of the press centre.
On the same day, the Ministry of Information and Communications, in coordination with relevant agencies, will open a book and newspaper exhibition and launch a set of stamps celebrating the 13th National Party Congress.
A photo exhibition will be organised by the Vietnam News Agency at the National Convention Centre to give delegates and guests a glance at the 12 previous national Party congresses and Vietnam’s socio-economic achievements between 2015 and 2020.
According to the Information and Education Commission, nearly 500 domestic reporters and technicians and over 60 correspondents from foreign news agencies have registered to work at the press centre. More than 60 reporters have also registered to cover the congress online.
All reporters present at the congress will undergo COVID-19 testing, at the request of organisers./.