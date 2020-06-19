Press contributes to national development
During the renewal process, the national press has made significant achievements, contributing greatly to the national development. Vietnam News Agency, a governmental agency, is the official state news provider of Vietnam (Source: VNA)
Vietnam News Agency reporter Dinh Huu Du (right) dies covering floods in Yen Bai province. Du was standing on a local bridge to film the flood in Nghia Lo Town, Yen Bai Province, when parts of the structure suddenly collapsed, sending him down (Source: VNA)
Currently, there are more than 36,000 people working in nearly 850 press agencies (Source: VNA)
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (third right) and Politburo member Tran Quoc Vuong (third left) present A prize to the winners of the second National Press Award on preventing and combating corruption and wastefulness during 2018-2019, Hanoi, August 15, 2019 (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Chairman of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea Kim Jong-un at the photo exhibition on Vietnam-DPRK relations during the latter’s state-level visit to Vietnam following his attendance at the second DPRK-USA Hanoi summit, March 1, 2019 (Photo: VNA)
Local and foreign reporters report on the second DPRK-USA Summit in Hanoi, February 27-28, 2019 (Source: VNA)
Correspondent Nguyen Huu Chien, head of VNA Representative Office in Cairo (Egypt), reports on the eruption of violence in Egypt, 2013 (Source: VNA)
VNA is the first press agency awarded the titles 'Labour Hero in the renewal period' and 'Hero of the People’s Armed Forces'. In the photo: National Assembly Chairman Nguyen Phu Trong presents the Ho Chi Minh Order to Vietnam News Agency at its 65th founding anniversary, September 15, 2010 (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Phan Van Khai (second left) meets delegates to the Seventh Congress of the Vietnam Journalists’ Association, which took place from March 24 - 25, 2000 in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
The Second Congress of the Vietnam journalists’ association, April 1959 (Photo: File/VNA)
Vietnamese and international journalists attend the First Congress of the Vietnam journalists’ association, April 21, 1950 (Photo: Archive/VNA)
On June 21, 1925, Thanh Nien newspaper released the first publication. President Ho Chi Minh was its Editor-in-chief and reporter. In the photo: A publication of Thanh Nien newspapers in the first days (Photo: File/VNA)
The VNA with Chatbot app of its e-newspaper VietnamPlus secures first prize of the OANA Award for Excellence in News Agency Quality. VNA General Director Nguyen Duc Loi receives the award from OANA President Aslan Aslanov, Hanoi, April 2019 (Photo: VNA)
On behalf of the Vietnam News Agency, VNA Deputy General Director Vu Viet Trang receives a certificate of merit for VNA's contribution to preventing and controlling the COVID-19 pandemic (Photo: VNA)
VNA correspondents are present every time and everywhere to report on COVID-19 prevention and control (Photo: VNA)
A VNA journalist photographs a fisherman in Hai Ly commune, Hai Hau district, Nam Dinh province (Photo: VNA)