Preventing the pandemic in border areas
Coordinating with local authorities to patrol and control open trails, setting up quarantine posts along the border, and temporarily quarantining citizens passing through border gates are the key measures adopted by border forces in central Quang Nam province to prevent the spread of COVID-19, especially after a series of illegal entries.
Located adjacent to Sekong province in Laos, Quang Nam welcomes a large number of Vietnamese returning from business trips to the neighbouring country through the border gates. In order to prevent people from illegally entering Vietnam, 21 field control posts have been set up along the border with the two Lao districts of Dak Chung and Ka Lum.
Acknowledging that anti-pandemic work in border areas is extremely difficult, many organisations and individuals in Quang Nam are visiting and giving gifts to anti-pandemic forces in border areas.
Controlling border areas, tightly managing trails, and closely linking border protection with pandemic prevention have created a steel fence to curb the spread of COVID-19./.