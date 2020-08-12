Located adjacent to Sekong province in Laos, Quang Nam welcomes a large number of Vietnamese returning from business trips to the neighbouring country through the border gates. In order to prevent people from illegally entering Vietnam, 21 field control posts have been set up along the border with the two Lao districts of Dak Chung and Ka Lum.

Acknowledging that anti-pandemic work in border areas is extremely difficult, many organisations and individuals in Quang Nam are visiting and giving gifts to anti-pandemic forces in border areas.

Controlling border areas, tightly managing trails, and closely linking border protection with pandemic prevention have created a steel fence to curb the spread of COVID-19./.

VNA