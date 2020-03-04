Preventive measures needed to respond to COVID-19: expert
The health sector needs to well prepare preventive measures with focus on early detection, epidemic fencing and quarantine although Vietnam has recorded no new SARS-CoV-2 infection cases since February 13, said Director of the Health Ministry’s Department for Medical Examination and Treatment Luong Ngoc Khue.
Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, head of the the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, chairs the meeting (Photo: VNA)
Speaking at a meeting of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control in Hanoi on March 4, Khue said a centre for managing and supporting treatment for COVID-19 patients is scheduled to be launched on March 5 to help quick-response teams, which are responsible for responding quickly to any outbreaks and providing professional aid for hospitals.
Regarding the production of quick test kits, members of the Steering Committee said that according the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology’s report, three types of test kit produced by the Military Medical Academy and the Viet A Technology JSC are recommended for the diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2.
The Ministry of Science and Technology’s Science Council on March 3 proposed the Health Ministry to license the use of test kits in the coming days.
On flights from the Republic of Korea (RoK) to Vietnam, Deputy Minister of Transport Le Anh Tuan said from 18:00 of March 3, flights are only allowed to land at Van Don Airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh and Phu Cat Airport in the central province of Binh Dinh.
In the coming period, airlines will continue to reduce flights between the two countries, he added.
At the meeting, the Steering Committee’s members and health experts discussed logistics work and preparations on facilities and medical supplies and equipment serving the fight against the disease.
According to a report of the Health Ministry, as of 12:00 am on March 4, 93,080 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in 80 countries and territories, including 80,269 cases in China. The disease has killed 3,202 people globally./.