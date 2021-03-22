Business FMCG market forecast to grow by 6.4 percent in urban areas in 2021 The fast moving consumer goods sector is forecast to grow at 6.4 percent this year in the country’s four major cities and 8.7 percent in rural areas, according to global data and consulting company Kantar Worldpanel.

Business Vietnam Post launches automated package sorting system Vietnam Post Corporation (Vietnam Post) on March 22 launched an automated packages sorting system at its logistics centre in the central region, which is located at the Hoa Khanh Industrial Park in Da Nang city.

Business Vietnam to offer exciting investment opportunities post COVID-19 Standard Chartered Bank last week hosted an investment webinar entitled “Vietnam Investment Landscape 2021”, drawing the participation of clients based in Vietnam and overseas who are looking for investment opportunities in Vietnam.

Business Regulation on goods exempted from export, import tariffs under int’l treaties The Government’s Decree No.18/2021/ND-CP dated March 11, 2021 has added a stipulation on the exemption of export and import duties of goods in line with international treaties to which Vietnam is a member.