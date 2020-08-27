Price of RON95 petrol up slightly on August 27
The ceiling retail price of RON95 petrol was adjusted up 192 VND to 15,114 VND (0.65 USD) a litre. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The ceiling retail price of RON95 petrol was adjusted up 192 VND to 15,114 VND (0.65 USD) a litre in the latest review by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance on August 27.
The two ministries review fuel prices every 15 days to make adjustments in accordance with fluctuations in the global market.
However, the price of E5RON92 continued to stay at 14,409 VND per litre. The price of Mazut 180CST 3.5S is also unchanged, at no more than 11,183 VND per kg.
The price of diesel 0.05S and kerosene were adjusted down by 240 VND and 82 VND per litre respectively, to 11,961 VND and 10,125 VND per litre.
The adjustment took effect as of 3pm on August 27./.