Business Volume of goods through seaports up 6 percent in eight months Statistics from the Vietnam Maritime Administration showed that despite being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the total volume of goods through Vietnamese seaports reached nearly 485.3 million tonnes in the first eight months of this year, representing year-on-year growth of 6 percent.

Business Conference promotes Japanese investment in Binh Duong About 280 leaders of Japanese enterprises took part in an online investment promotion conference held on August 26 to introduce the southern province of Binh Duong’s industrial capacity and potential.

Business Japanese investors satisfied with investment conditions in Hung Yen: diplomat Japanese enterprises operating at Hung Yen’s industrial park are pleased with favourable conditions they have received here, with many planning to expand their investment, according to Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Yamada Takio.