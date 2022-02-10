Da Lat red roses (Photo: vietnamhoinhap.vn)

Lam Dong (VNA) – Prices of roses grown in Da Lat city of the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong are twice or thrice the normal as Valentine’s Day (February 14) is approaching.

Farmers in famous flower villages in the city, namely Van Thanh, Thai Phien and Lang Biang, are busy harvesting roses to sell in major cities of Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi and some southern localities.

The prices of Da Lat flowers usually see an upward trend following the end of the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday, especially on the threshold of Valentine’s Day.

Favourable weather this year results in a high yield, floriculturists said.

Pink roses grown in Da Lat (Photo: VNA)

Prices of other flowers also rise on the occasion.

Before Tet, Da Lat floriculturists started to prepare the supply of flowers for Valentine’s Day; the 15th day of the first lunar month or Tet Nguyen tieu (First Full Moon Festival); and the God of Wealth Day on the 10th day of the lunar year which falls on February 10 this year.

The price hike was also driven by the complex developments of the COVID-19 and unfavourable weather conditions that dissuade many flower farmers from expanding their cultivation areas.

In addition to the domestic market, Da Lat roses are shipped to Cambodia, China and some other countries./.