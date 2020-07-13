Business Ministry to support industrial sectors to enhance production growth The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) will focus on removing difficulties in industrial sectors in the second half of this year, especially the processing and manufacturing industry, to expand production and business.

Business PetroVietnam earns 12.2 billion USD in revenue in H1 The Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) reported total revenue of 283.5 trillion VND (12.2 billion USD) in the first half of this year, contributing 32 trillion VND to the State budget.

Business State needs to help cut logistics cost for farm produce The State should develop solutions to reduce high logistics costs in trading agricultural products to improve the competitiveness of Vietnamese farm produce on the market, according to experts.