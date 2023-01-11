A filling station in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – In the latest petrol price adjustment on January 11 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance, the price of petrol remained unchanged compared with those of the last adjustment.

Accordingly, the retail price of petrol remained at 21.350 VND (0.91 USD) for E5 RON 92 and 22,150 VND for RON95.

Meanwhile, the price of diesel oil decreased by 520 VND to 21,620 VND per litre, kerosene went down by 960 VND to 21,800 VND per litre.

The price of mazut oil also went down 380 VND per litre to 13,740 VND per litre.

At this price adjustment, the two ministries decided to not extract petrol oil prices for the price stablisation fund.

However, from January 11, they started to extract 605 VND per litre from diesel oil, 650 VND per liter from kerosene, and 300 VND per kg from mazut for the petrol price stabilisation fund./.